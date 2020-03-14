Karisma Kapoor Opens Up About The Paparazzi Attention That Taimur Ali Khan Receives

Karisma Kapoor has been making headlines for her comeback with Mentalhood which is streaming on ALT Balaji. Kapoor recently spoke to a news publishing house and answered some questions about her upcoming project and the star kid Taimur. When Karisma was asked about her views on the paparazzi culture and Taimur being continuously followed. This is what the actor had to say:

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's Son Receives A Heartwarming Birthday Wish From Stepmom, Priya Sachdev

Also Read | 'Mentalhood' Actor Sanjay Suri Opens Up About What It Was Like To Work With Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's views on the Paparazzi attention gotten by Taimur Ali Khan

Karisma Kapoor said that it was good that he is getting so much attention and love from an early age. Karisma expressed that she thinks Taimur Ali Khan is unaware of all the craze around him, but he definitely deserves a break. Karisma also spoke about coming back into the acting game and expressed her love for the same.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's 'Mentalhood' Has Already Released And Here Is Everything You Need To Know

About Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood

Mentalhood is based on the story of six mothers who manage expectations and raise their child in a reasonable environment. Karisma Kapoor will be seen playing one of the six mothers whereas other actors like Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul and Shilpa Shukla along with an extended cast.

Super Moms, Guilty Moms, Perfect Moms ya Mental Moms.#Motherhood gives you the best of all worlds (or worst?) 🤯

Watch all these worlds collide on #Mentalhood, All episode streaming on #ALTBalaji. Binge Watch NOWhttps://t.co/DHjANlwHaK@ektarkapoor #KarismaKapoor — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) March 10, 2020

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Talks About The Evolution Of Bollywood And The Era Of Neetu Kapoor & Babita

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Clears The Air About Being Offered A Film With Sister Karisma Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.