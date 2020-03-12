Karisma Kapoor's Son Receives A Heartwarming Birthday Wish From Stepmom, Priya Sachdev

Karisma Kapoor’s son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor celebrates his 10th birthday today, March 12. Much to everyone’s surprise, Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Raj Kapur’s wife, Priya Sachdev, has taken to Instagram to wish Kiaan Kapoor on his 10th birthday.

Priya Sachdev posted an adorable picture on her Instagram handle where one can see Kiaan adorably looking at his younger stepbrother, Azarias as they read the front page of the book. Along with the post, Priya Sachdev has also written a heart-warming message to Kiaan.

Priya wrote, “Happy 10th Birthday #Kiaan. Wishing you an amazing Birthday. Sharing a special picture with you and your little brother #Azarias...he is very lucky to have you as his big brother.” Check out the adorable picture here.

Priya Sachdev always wishes Karisma's kids

Priya Sachdev always takes to Instagram to share birthday wishes or any other throwback post for Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Sameira and Kiaan. Along with the post, Priya also writes lovely messages for the kids. Here are some of the birthday wishes that Priya has posted on her Instagram handle. Check it out.

