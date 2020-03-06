Karisma Kapoor Reveals She Has Never Watched 'Andaz Apna Apna'; Know Why

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most popular stars from the '90s. The actor starred in Andaz Apna Apna with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Raveena Tandon. Released in 1994, the movie did not perform well at the box office but became a cult classic after its television release. Now Karisma Kapoor revealed that she had not watched the film. Read to know more.

Karisma Kapoor has not watched Andaz Apna Apna

In an interview with a leading daily, Karisma Kapoor spoke about Andaz Apna Apna. She said that being honest, she does not think that she had watched Andaz Apna Apna. Revealing the reason, Karisma said that it is because, at that time, they were doing three-four shifts a day. There was no time. They did not have time to watch their own films.

Karisma Kapoor further added that during the filming of Andaz Apna Apna, there was a time when Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and herself were not talking to each other. The Jeet actor mentioned that this cult film was made with all of them not even speaking to each other. Karisma Kapoor stated that it is quite funny.

Earlier in an interview with a daily, Raveena Tandon also said that the cast was not on talking terms. She said that Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were not talking to each other and the same goes for her and Karisma Kapoor. Raveena stated that Salman was not even speaking to the director Rajkumar Santoshi. She stated that she does not know how the film got made. Raveena added that it shows that they are just good actors.

Andaz Apna Apna was a comedy film which shows two slackers competing for the affections of an heiress inadvertently become the protectors of the heiress from an evil criminal. The movie is considered as one of the best comedy films in Bollywood. There were talks about a sequel with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan returning as Prem and Amar, respectively. But nothing has been confirmed yet.

