Karisma Kapoor Spills The Beans On Kissing Aamir Khan In 'Raja Hindustani'

Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan's on-screen chemistry in Raja Hindustani was extremely loved by the audiences. They are also deemed as an iconic on-screen pair by their fans. One of the most-talked-about aspects of the film was their kissing scene which took the audience by storm. Recently, in an interview with a popular film critic, Karisma Kapoor got candid and spoke about her on-screen kiss with Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani.

Karisma Kapoor on kissing Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani

Karisma Kapoor is all set to debut on the OTT platform with Ekta Kapoor's web series titled Mentalhood. The actor is currently busy promoting her show across the country and recently sat down for an interview with a popular film critic. During her interview, Karisma spilt the beans on behind the scenes of her much-talked-about kissing scene with Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani. She stated that she and Aamir had been through gruelling circumstances during the shoots and what the audience does not know is that they had gone through freezing cold with storms behind for those three days of shoot. She also said that they were shooting from 7 pm to 6 am the next morning and were all shivering between the scenes.

Talking out Karisma's web series Mentalhood, it will air on Ekta Kapoor's online streaming platform ALT Balaji. The web series will premiere on March 11, 2020, and is produced by Rupali Guha under the banner FilmFarm India. Apart from ALT Balaji, it will also be available on ZEE 5.

Check out Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor's kissing scene from Raja Hindustani below:

