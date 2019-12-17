Salman Khan And Karisma Kapoor Have Given Some Much-loved Movies Together

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor are among the A-list stars in Bollywood today. Being a couple of decades-old and more experienced in the industry, both of them have successfully created a unique place in the heart of the audience. In fact, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor have worked together in several films and were the most favourite on-screen pair of Bollywood in the 90s and early 2000s. Here are some of the best movies that Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan have done together.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Andaz Apna Apna is a Rajkumar Santoshi directorial. The movie star Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon, along with Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around two slackers competing for the affections of an heiress inadvertently become her protectors from an evil criminal.

Also Read | Salman Khan: "Sometimes I Do Cringe At My Own Work And It Is A Good Sign"

Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

Chal Mere Bhai is a David Dhawan directorial. The movie cast includes Sanjay Dutt along with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The plot of the movie revolves around Vicky, a businessman, who is extremely affectionate towards his younger brother Prem, who spends his time chasing women. The family feels that his secretary Sapna will make a good wife for Vicky, but she is already in love with Prem.

Also Read | Dance Plus 5: Salman Khan Left Spellbound By Deepika-Rupesh's Brilliant Dance

Judwaa (1997)

Judwaa is a David Dhawan directorial. The movie had Rambha, alongside Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around twin brothers who are separated soon after birth. They meet in adulthood and join forces to defeat their common enemy, a notorious criminal.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Is Proud Of This In Stylish Throwback Pic At Age 18, Malaika Arora Reacts

Biwi No. 1 (1999)

Biwi No. 1 is a David Dhawan directorial. The movie's cast includes Anil Kapoor and Tabu, along with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a housewife, who learns that her husband is cheating on her. Then, begins her quest to bring him back.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor’s Party Looks To Take Inspiration From For Your Next Event

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000)

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge is a David Dhawan directorial. The movie's cast includes Om Puri, along with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Sapna, who has lost her parents at an early age and lives with her three quirky uncles - Bhola Nath is a fitness freak, Prabhu Nath is a deeply religious fellow, and Vicky Nath is a disco-savvy dude. Sapna is fed up of their quirks and runs away to Europe where she meets Raja. Her purse is stolen and hence she has to depend financially on Raja. During the course of the tour, they fall in love after much bickering. When Raja comes to know that to marry Sapna he has to convince her three uncles for their support, he sets off on his mission.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.