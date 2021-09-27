Karisma Kapoor Shares Adorable Pictures With Her 'main Man' Randhir Kapoor; See Pics

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Karisma Kapoor showered love on her father, Randhir Kapoor. Karisma shared a series of adorable photos with the veteran actor. Reacting to the post, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan gushed over the pictures and sent them lots of love.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma Kapoor shared a series of photos with her father, Randhir Kapoor. The father-daughter duo shared smiles and fun poses in the pictures. Randhir Kapoor donned a grey blazer over a white shirt along with a pair of black trousers. To complete the look, the senior actor wore a pair of sports shoes. On the other hand, Lolo looked dreamy in her off-white floral outfit designed by Anamika Khanna. The outfit had a bell-sleeved blouse with a front knot and a long skirt. She kept her makeup to a minimum with nude lipstick and brown eyeshades. The actor accessorised her look with a pair of silver and gold coloured heavy earrings. In the caption, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "With my main man," and added a series of blue heart emoticons. Kareena Kapoor Khan seemingly drooled over the father-daughter photoshoot as she wrote, "The loves of my life," in her comment.

Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor will soon grace the comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Karisma Kapoor also shook a leg with comedian Kiku to celebrate her film Jeet's 26th anniversary. Karisma Kapoor shared a video of her and Kiku dancing on the song Yaara O Yaara from Jeet. In the video, Kiku was dressed as Sunny Deol and coordinated with Karisma to do the signature step of the song. In the caption, Karisma wrote, "Milna humara akhir rang laa hi gaya." She also added the hashtag "26 years of Jeet" in the caption. The show's air date has not been announced yet.

More on Jeet

Karisma Kapoor played the leading lady in the 1996 film Jeet. The film's plot revolved around Karan, a hitman who falls in love with Kajal. But, Kajal marries Raju as per her father's request. Their paths cross each other when Karan is hired to kill Raju. However, Karan ends up dying. The film received much love from the audience. Its song Yaara O Yaara also became a signature tune for Sunny Deol.

Image: Instagram/@threalkarismakapoor