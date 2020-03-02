Karisma Kapoor's Web Series Mentalhood's BTS Video Is Unexpected Fun, WATCH

The trailer for Karisma Kapoor's debut series in the digital space titled Mentalhood was recently released on YouTube. The web series is set to debut soon on Zee 5 and Alt Balaji. Mentalhood will based on the story of six mothers who manage expectations and raise their child in a reasonable environment. Karisma Kapoor will be seen playing one of the six mothers whereas other actors like Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul and Shilpa Shukla along with an extended cast. Now, a BTS video from Mentalhood has been posted by actor Shruti Seth on her Instagram which has a very unexpected ending. Check out the video below -

Mentalhood BTS video featuring Karisma Kapoor along with the cast

The video posted by Shruti Seth features Karisma Kapoor, Sandhya Mridul and Tillotama Shome along with her. In the video, all four actors can be seen performing a serious scene but they all quickly look into the camera and start giving sultry looks. Karisma Kapoor can be seen winking looking at the camera and quickly bursting into laughter followed by all the other actors. Mentalhood debuts on Alt Balaji and Zee 5 on March 11, 2020.

Here it is! The labour of all our love.

Parenting nahi rahegi same, when these #supermoms bring on their A-Game

Be a part of these mother’s journey from motherhood to #Mentalhood

Streaming,11th March on @altbalaji @zee5premium @ektarkapoor @KohliKarishma pic.twitter.com/hLw7L9yz5d — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 22, 2020

Meet The OG(Organic) Mom- Diksha



The only school she believes in is spirituality… She is totally natural 😉#Mentalhood, streaming 11th March on @altbalaji & @zee5premium@ektarkapoor @tarunkatial pic.twitter.com/18p2atyPHE — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 26, 2020

