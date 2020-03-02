The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Karisma Kapoor's Web Series Mentalhood's BTS Video Is Unexpected Fun, WATCH

Television News

Karisma Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul and Tillotama Shome feature in a funny BTS video from the sets of their show 'Mentalhood'. Check it out below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karisma Kapoor

The trailer for Karisma Kapoor's debut series in the digital space titled Mentalhood was recently released on YouTube. The web series is set to debut soon on Zee 5 and Alt Balaji. Mentalhood will based on the story of six mothers who manage expectations and raise their child in a reasonable environment. Karisma Kapoor will be seen playing one of the six mothers whereas other actors like Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul and Shilpa Shukla along with an extended cast. Now, a BTS video from Mentalhood has been posted by actor Shruti Seth on her Instagram which has a very unexpected ending. Check out the video below -

Also read: 'Being a mother has been most important thing for me': Karisma Kapoor

Mentalhood BTS video featuring Karisma Kapoor along with the cast

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shruti Seth (@shru2kill) on

The video posted by Shruti Seth features Karisma Kapoor, Sandhya Mridul and Tillotama Shome along with her. In the video, all four actors can be seen performing a serious scene but they all quickly look into the camera and start giving sultry looks. Karisma Kapoor can be seen winking looking at the camera and quickly bursting into laughter followed by all the other actors. Mentalhood debuts on Alt  Balaji and Zee 5 on March 11, 2020. 

Also read: Karisma Kapoor's 'Mentalhood' trailer shows her crazy ride as the busiest 'supermom'

Also read:  Karisma Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor bond together at 'Mentalhood' Promotion

Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor to collaborate for 'Zubeidaa' sequel?

Also read: After Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor gets called out by Diet Sabya for 'moon print' outfit

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
CONG SLAMS BJP OVER ALLEGED ATTACK
CORONAVIRUS: EU RAISES RISK LEVEL
FADNAVIS TAKES ON AGHADI GOVT
JACKIE SHROFF WISHES SON TIGER
SHIKHAR DHAWAN POSTS GROOVY PICTURE