‘Ghani’: Suniel Shetty Introduces Characters From Varun Tej's Film; Teaser Out Tomorrow

Fans will see Varun Tej in a chiselled and toned avatar for his upcoming sports drama, Ghani, where he essays the role of the eponymous boxer. Makers have already unveiled the film's brief promo as well as the first track, Ghani Anthem, which has sparked curiosity among movie buffs. Helmed by Kiran Korrapati in his directorial debut, the movie also stars Suniel Shetty and Kannada superstar Upendra in key roles, with their character posters being revealed today.

Shetty took to his social media handles to introduce 'Vikramaditya' and 'Vijender Sinha' from the world of Ghani. He also revealed that the film's teaser will be released tomorrow. The post comes shortly after a small clip unveiling the ensemble cast was released, mentioning actors like Naresh, Nadhiya, Tanikella Bharani, Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra and Saiee Manjrekar.

Suneil Shetty introduces characters from Varun Tej's sports drama

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, November 14, the Hera Pheri star uploaded the poster showcasing him as a boxing trainer clad in an all-black outfit and shades. Upendra can also be seen in a similar light amid the backdrop of a cheering crowd. For the caption, he wrote," Introducing 'Vikramaditya' & 'Vijender Sinha' from the world of #Ghani #GhaniTeaser out tomorrow!". Take a look.

Makers of the sports drama also gave a fleeting glimpse of the characters by uploading a 30-second clip. "Here it is, Introducing the characters from the World Of #Ghani Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej's #GhaniTeaser Releasing on 15th Nov!", they mentioned.

Telugu sports drama's Ghani Anthem came out later last month, showcasing Varun Tej being trained in fierce boxing sessions under the supervision of Suniel Shetty. "A lot of effort went into making this film", the makers wrote at that time. Bankrolled by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company, the film will be released on December 3, 2021. Meanwhile, Varun Tej will also be seen in F3 that is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 25 next year. The Telugu multi-starrer has been directed by Anil Ravipudi and stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles.

