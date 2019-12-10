Karisma Kapoor's 7 Casual Looks To Inspire Your Travel Wardrobe

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor pulls off every outfit with sheer grace. She does not shy away from making a style statement in her voguish attires. Ranging from minimalistic designs to cool and casual outfits, Kapoor shifts between extremes of the sartorial spectrum with elegance. Inspired by her tempting charisma, we have compiled some of her best looks to give a twist to your travel wardrobe.

1. Donning sweatshirt paired with cool pants and sneakers, the on-the-go look goes well with sunglasses.

2. Karisma Kapoor has donned plain tee tucked in printed skirt paired with white sneakers while accessorizing glares and light handbag

3. The Hero No. 1 actor aced the all-black look paired with eye-popping white pointed shoes. Karisma has sported a weeny sling bag for a complete look.

4. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor has perfectly carried this semi-formal look in a blazer over the black collared dress paired with sports shoes.

5. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor tucked plain white tee in black-white check patterned lowers for a comfy look. She has accessorized hoop earrings for a rounded off look

6. Karisma Kapoor paired her white tee with black white striped balloon pants. She completed her formal look by donning navy blue blazer. She teamed her outfit with canvas shoes.

7. The Haseena Maan Jayegi actor confidently wore black v-neck spaghetti top and teamed it up with blue denim.

