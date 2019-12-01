Karisma Kapoor's Best Ethnic Looks To Take Style Inspiration From

Karisma Kapoor is a well-known Bollywood actor. She entered the industry in the 90s and is still the talk of the town. Karisma Kapoor was one of the A-listed actors of her time and can be considered as one of Bollywood's evergreen beauty. She has won a National Award and is loved by the fans, even today. Along with being the versatile actor that she is, Karisma Kapoor is also known for her fabulous style and impeccable fashion sense. Here we have compiled a list of some of her best ethnic looks-

Karisma Kapoor best ethnic looks

Karisma Kapoor looks mesmerising in this dark red colour saree. The blouse of her saree is velvet in material and has golden embroidered stripes. The blouse is backless. The saree she has worn is plain red in colour and has golden embroidered borders. She has accessorised herself by wearing golden hanging earrings and golden kadhas. She side partitioned her hair and tied it into a bun. The actor looks exquisite with nude shade makeup and brown lipstick.

For an event, Karisma Kapoor was seen wearing a black sequin saree. The blouse of the saree was blackless and had a halter-neck. She wore black stilettos under the outfit and carried a shimmery black clutch. She tied her hair back, in a messy bun and applied bold makeup with smokey-eyes

