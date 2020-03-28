Karisma Kapoor's 'Raja Hindustani' Throwback Picture Has Left Netizens Stunned

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture from days when her film Raja Hindustani released, back in the 1990s. The post, clicked by ace glamour photographer Avinash Gowarikar, was shared by him and later reposted by Karisma.

READ: After 'MentalHood', Karisma Kapoor Opens Up On Working With Sister Kareena Kapoor

Sharing it, Karisma wrote: “Wonderful memories..” In the black and white picture, Karisma strikes a glamourous pose. Sharing the picture, Avinash had written: “#FlashbackFriday. My absolute favvvvourite... Lolo!! This photo is from 1998... Just around the time of #RajaHindustani... I didn’t have a studio, so this photo (like many others) was shot under her building with natural light...@therealkarismakapoor.” These were the times when she was a reigning diva and Avinash a budding photographer.

Raja Hindustani, when it released in 1996, went on to become one of the most successful films of the 1990s. The film featured a kiss between its lead cast -- Karisma and Aamir Khan -- which became rather controversial. A remake of Shashi Kapoor and Nanda film, Jab Jab Phool Khile, the film is the story of a cab driver falling in love with a rich girl. The film won Karisma Filmfare Best Actress Award too.

Karisma, meanwhile, is pretty regular with her posts and often shares throwbacks, flashbacks and film anniversary posts. A couple of days back, she had posted a picture on her film, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge completing 20 years. Posting a picture with Salman Khan, the film’s hero, she had written: “20 years of #dulhanhumlejayenge Time flies! I remember this super fun shoot in Mauritius so fondly! @beingsalmankhan @david.dhawan #tuesdaythoughts.”

READ: Karisma Kapoor Spreads Positivity On Social Media Regarding Social Distancing

The actor made a comeback in a web series called Mentalhood , where she plays a mother to three children. Speaking about a mother’s equation with her children, she said: “The most important thing is - for children to talk to us, we have to talk to them.” Mentalhood is on streaming platforms - ZEE5 and ALTBalaji.

READ: Karisma Kapoor Reveals That Her Children Prefer Watching Kareena Kapoor's Films More

READ: Karisma Kapoor Opens Up About The Paparazzi Attention That Taimur Ali Khan Receives

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.