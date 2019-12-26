Karisma Kapoor's Sweet Picture Of Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan & Samiera Kapoor Is A Delight

Brightening up today's morning was a rather cute picture of the Kapoor cousins, Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, and Samiera Kapoor. Shared by Karisma Kapoor, three of them can be seen having a swell time basking in the Holiday spirit. The post was captioned as, "Precious moments #ourbabies #christmaslunch". In the post, Taimur was seen wearing a shite-shirt looking cute as a button, while Kiaan chose to wear a white and red checkered shirt. Samiera, on the other hand, was seen wearing a red chic dress. Take a look here:

READ: Karisma Kapoor Is Proud Of This In Stylish Throwback Pic At Age 18, Malaika Arora Reacts

Karisma captures the perfect moment:

A day ago, the Kapoor family hosted their annual Christmas lunch which was attended by Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. A million-dollar picture from the occasion surfaced on the internet which left fans and netizens in a tizzy. Interestingly, everyone decided to follow the holiday spirit and were mostly dressed in red and white.

About the actress:

Karisma Kapoor broke the decades-old norm of women in the Kapoor family not acting and became the first daughter to venture into films. Her passion and ambition could be understood from the fact that even before becoming an adult, at age 17, she had acted in her first film Prem Qaidi in 1991.

While the Raja Hindustani actor even today is known for her looks and fitness, one has got to witness how beautiful she looked during that early stage of her career. However, as of now, the actress has been missing from the limelight for quite a while and has chosen to spend most of her time with her two kids. She is also spotted dishing out fashion goals with her sartorial choices on Instagram.

READ: Karisma Kapoor's 7 Casual Looks To Inspire Your Travel Wardrobe

READ: Karisma Kapoor: Best Looks Of The Diva In Her Modern And Desi Outfits

READ: Karisma Kapoor Is Proud Of This In Stylish Throwback Pic At Age 18, Malaika Arora Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.