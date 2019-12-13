Karisma Kapoor Is Proud Of This In Stylish Throwback Pic At Age 18, Malaika Arora Reacts

They said the women in Kapoor family, considered as the ‘First’ family in the Hindi film industry, could not work in films. However, Karisma Kapoor broke this decades-old rule and became the first daughter from the family to venture into films. Her passion and ambition could be understood from the fact that even before becoming an adult, at age 17, she had acted in her first film Prem Qaidi in 1991. While the Raja Hindustani even today is known for her looks and fitness, one got to witness how she beautiful she looked during that early stage of her career. On 'Flashback Friday', the actor shared a golden pic from when she was just 18 years old. Karisma expressed pride about her strong ‘eyebrow game’ at that time. Even her close friend Malaika Arora was impressed and called it ‘my kinda eyebrows.’

On Friday, Karisma Kapoor shared a black-and-white photograph of herself where she is dressed in a light-coloured sleeveless dress, while she has wrapped the dupatta around her neck and head. The actor almost gave a Rekha-like vibe with the dark lipstick and the candid pose. She captioned the post, “Eyebrow game strong 😽 me at 18 !#flashbackfriday" Malaika Arora was impressed and wrote, “My kinda brows 💪.”

Here’s the post:

Karisma is known to share some amazing throwback moments on Instagram. Her post for the completion of 22 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai had also made headlines. One with her father Randhir Kapoor too had gone viral recently.

