Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Give Out Major Friendship Goals

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pedenkar have been busy promoting their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh which will be releasing later this year. While shooting for a film brings co-stars a closer, their friendly banter and the pranks on set is what everyone loves to hear about. Since everyone knows that Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday share a close bond, there were times when the two were spotted together. Their on-screen chemistry also sparked a few rumours about them dating but the two remain to be friends giving their fans major friendship goals.

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday give their fans major friendship goals

Gossiping:

The duo, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were recently spotted on the sets of a television show. While their shot was getting ready the two were seen peeping into Ananya Panday's phone which clearly made it look like the two were engrossed into some gossip as best friends do.

Spotted on a lunch date:

Apart from promoting their film and shooting for it together, the duo was even spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai. They happened to be going on a lunch date. Moreover, the two close buddies were even twinning.

When Kartik Aaryan posted a video:

Kartik Aaryan posted a video of the two on his Instagram handle recently. In the video, Kartik Aaryan is seen asking Ananya Panday about some problem. To which the actor replied by mimicking Alia Bhatt's cult dialogue from the movie Gully Boy. They were seen indulging in friendly banter.

While promoting their film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were waiting for Bhumi Pednekar to get ready and Kartik Aaryan posted a video of them waiting for the latter. In the video, Kartik Aaryan was seen pulling Ananya Panday's leg, asking her to give a better appearance. In the next video, Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday was seen irritating Kartik Aaryan while tooting on a horn and the two got into another hilarious banter. The movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh will be releasing on December 6.

