'Luka Chuppi' Couple Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon Dance To 'Balam Pichkari' In A Fun Video

Holi was celebrated with pomp and cheer all over India. With festivities in full swing, a viral video of actors Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon has emerged online and it shows them dancing with great enthusiasm. They are dancing to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s Balam Pichkari, a song from the film Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon shake a leg

In the clip, Kriti, and Kartik dance in the company of two others. While Kriti can be seen donning a glittery top and short skirt, Kartik is in a white T-shirt and jeans combo. Kartik and Kriti are seen dancing with their respective partners at the beginning of the video. As the song progresses, all four come together to do the signature steps of the Deepika-Ranbir song. Watch below-

On the occasion of Holi, Kartik Aaryan shared a throwback picture, reminiscing the fun he had during the festival. He wrote: “Bura na mano, holi hai #HostelKiHoli Always been a shy guy Aur yahan Anees sir khelne hi nahi de rahe #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Shoot #HappyHoli.”

Kriti and Kartik starred in last year’s hit film, Luka Chuppi. Kartik is now busy with Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Posters from the sequel were shared last year and Kartik was seen outfits similar to those worn by Akshay Kumar in the 2007 original. He also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Kriti, meanwhile, has just finished shooting for her film, Mimi, which deals with surrogacy. Kriti had reportedly put on weight for the role.

