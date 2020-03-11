Kartik Aaryan To Sonakshi, Times When B-Town Actors Pulled Off Graphic Outfits With Swag

Bollywood is a massive fashion inspiration hub for all the fashion and styling enthusiasts. Graphic outfits are the new-gen fashion which are a huge craze amongst millennials. Having said that, Bollywood stars are also seen going gaga over the graphic fashion. Check out the best of Bollywood's graphic outfits to add to your wardrobe.

Kartik Aaryan

Here in the first picture, Kartik Aaryan is seen posing in a blue night suit with Simpsons all over it. The actor also wore a similar eye mask and bathroom slipper. In the second post, Kartik Aaryan looks adorable wearing a teddy bear printed sweater. He donned a grey check jacket suit paired with blue pants.

Sonakshi Sinha

Here, Sonakshi Sinha is seen sporting three graphic tees. The t-shirts have #quotes embedded in them. Check out Sonakshi Sinha's #graphic tees collection.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Back in February, Ayushmann Khurrana stunned in an LGBTQ supporting graphic t-shirt. The white tee said, "Love is Love". Ayushmann Khurrana donned the t-shirt with a jogger jacket and denim pants.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh looked classy as he posed wearing a galaxy graphic shirt. The blue shirt had stars, zodiac signs embedded in it. In the second post, Ranveer stunned in a quirky graphic t-shirt paired with a zebra graphic jacket.

