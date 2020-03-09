The Debate
Holika Dahan Images For Holi 2020 That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Festivals

Holika Dahan is the first evening of Holi and is of great significance. Check out these Holika Dahan images that you can share with your loved ones on this day.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai
holika dahan images

Holi is one of the most popular and fun festivals celebrated in India. Not just the young but even the elderly take part in the festivities by throwing colour at each other. Holi is also rightly called as the ‘festival of colours’ by many across the nation primarily because of the colourful fun that it brings along with it. This year, Holi is being celebrated on March 10, 2020.

Holi is widely celebrated by Hindus all over the world. However, the colourful fun is not limited by religion with almost every person taking part in the festivities. Holi also signifies the emergence of a new and warmer season, spring. Holi lasts from one night to the next day till afternoon.

The first evening is often referred to as Holika Dahan. In this, believers come together to burn the Holika, which was a demon in Hindu mythology. The people gather around and offer various prayers before setting it on fire. This also signifies that the inner demon among them be killed, similar to the death of Holika. Read on to know more about Holika Dahan photos:

Holika Dahan images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shefali Singh (@shefali.guidanceforlife) on

A post shared by Anurita Sahi (@anuritasahi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VS Photography (@vsphotography23) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayushi Parikh (@sanskari_fotographer) on

A post shared by Anushree Nair (@acatalepsy_226) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajan Sarvaiya (@rajan_sarvaiya) on

First Published:
COMMENT
