Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors Who Delivered Box Office Hat-tricks

Many actors aim to deliver box office hits with their every film. There quite a few actors who have managed to maintain a streak when it comes to box office records. Listed below are some of the Bollywood actors who have not given memorable films but have also managed to deliver box office hat tricks.

Bollywood actors who delivered box office hat tricks

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is one actor who, in a short span of time, won the hearts of many fans. His movies, which generally revolve around the themes of love and friendship, have managed to impress the masses. Kartik's streak started with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which reportedly earned ₹152.75 crores at the box office and became a major success. This was later followed by Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019, both gaining commercial success and raking in an estimate of ₹128.86 crores and ₹117.70 crores respectively.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is another actor who has often given superhit films. Akshay Kumar's films have entertained the masses with not just the films' scenes but also their steller music tracks. His streak started with Mission Mangal in August 2019, which managed to earn an estimated ₹290.59 crores. The months of October and December saw two more releases, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz respectively, which were also commercially successful.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has proved his acting chops in many movies. Be it playing Bittu Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat or Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani, the actor has proved his versatility. The actor's streak started in 2018 with Padmaavat, followed by 2019's Simmba and Gully Boy. These three films tasted commercial success with an estimated box office collection of ₹585 crores, ₹400.19 crores, and ₹238.16 crores respectively.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has dabbled in various genres - romance, horror, action, comedy, to name a few. He has managed to impress the masses with this versatility and thus enjoy a huge fan following. Ajay Devgn's first movie of 2019 was Total Dhamaal, which was a commercial success and raked in an estimated ₹228.27 crores at the box office. This was followed by another movie that released in the first half of 2019, De De Pyaar De. The movie reportedly earned ₹143 crores at the box office. The actor managed to complete his hat trick with his next release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released in January 2020. The movie's box office collections reportedly managed to cross ₹360 crores.

