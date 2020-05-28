Kartik Aaryan Spills The Beans About 'Dostana 2', Says It Will 'push The Envelope'

Kartik Aaryan has been on a roll with back-to-back film releases at the box office. Apart from starring in the sequel of Akshay Kumar's blockbuster horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa next, the Love Aaj Kal actor will also play the lead role in yet another sequel of a superhit Hindi film. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor will next be seen in 2008's superhit romantic-comedy Dostana's sequel.

The first installment of the film featured John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Spilling the beans about his role in Dostana 2 in an interview with an online portal, Kartik Aaryan said that the film would certainly push the envelope for him.

In an interview with an online portal, Kartik Aaryan opened up about being a part of the second installment of Dostana, titled Dostana 2. Speaking about whether will he be seen doing the same as Dostana's original male leads in its sequel, Aaryan said that there is still time for them to discuss anything about the film and added saying he will reveal everything when the time is right.

Kartik Aaryan feels 'Dostana 2' will push the envelope for him

However, Aaryan assured his fans that Dostana 2 will surely push the envelope. Later, elaborating more about promoting his films extensively, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor opened up saying he likes to extend his support to the makers and expressed that he puts his best foot forward to promotes his films left, right and centre. Furthermore, when asked about fans loving his boyish charm and down-to-earth attitude, Kartik Aaryan said that he does not want to let go of his authenticity.

According to Aaryan, he is very real and likes to be attached to reality. He also added saying he likes to be himself always and does not like any sort of pretense. However, the Luka Chupi actor is currently self-quarantined at home due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Amid quarantine, the actor has taken over social media with his viral 'Koki Poochega' series, hilarious TikTok videos and charming selfies.

