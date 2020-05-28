This Day That Year: Kartik Aaryan Clarifies About His Fee Hike; Arjun Speaks About Malaika

Numerous events made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor walking barefoot to Siddhivinayak Temple; Arjun Kapoor making his relationship official with Malaika Arora; Sara Ali Khan opting out of the court settlement, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Kartik Aaryan clarified about hiking his fees

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan rose to massive fame with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. As per reports, the actor hiked his fees from ₹35 lakh to ₹3 crores after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. When the team of Pyaar Ka Punchnama approached Aaryan for the film’s third sequel, he asked for ₹3 crores in remuneration. Reports suggest that Kumar Mangat Pathak, film producer, revealed that they did not lock the script of the third instalment. He also added that Kartik Aryan had the right to ask for a big amount as his previous movie was a hit, but they did not have any forthcoming project with the actor.

On the other hand, Luv Ranjan said that he did not have any knowledge of that because they have never discussed money, as per reports. Moreover, Kartik Aryan’s spokesperson avoided commenting. He reportedly called Luv Rajan the actor’s guru and revealed that they did not talk money.

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor walked 14 km barefoot to Siddhivinayak Temple

The previous year, BJP’s Smriti Irani defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 55,120 votes in Amethi, as per reports. She walked 14 km barefoot to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple with her close friend and producer Ekta Kapoor, who posted an Instagram story narrating the incident. She also took to the platform and shared a selfie with Smriti Irani on her feed. Celebrities including Gauhar Khan applauded their walk of belief and will power on Twitter. Take a look.

Beauty of my feed ! A walk of belief, a posture of another ! #Mybeautifulcountry ! @ektaravikapoor glowy Indeed ! 💛Lovely !!!! #blessings to all ! pic.twitter.com/5zKmvTmrhb — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) May 28, 2019

Arjun Kapoor made his relationship official

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made his relationship official with Malaika Arora when he posed with the latter at India’s Most Wanted’s screening. According to reports, he spoke how he accepted dating Malaika Arora and credited media for making him comfortable in revealing the same, in an interview with a leading magazine. He added, he preferred being natural, and normal. Moreover, Arjun Kapoor did not want to disturb his or Malaika Arora’s neighbour as they were not doing anything wrong.

Sara Ali Khan opted out of the court settlement

Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath was not a smooth saifl. After a tiff between the makers, the movie’s production house dragged Sara Ali Khan to the court over date issues as she signed Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. They also demanded ₹5 crore as remuneration. However, Saif Ali Khan came to his daughter’s rescue and managed negotiation between the parties out of court.

