Kartik Aaryan Wants Compliments For His New Look, Netizens Oblige With Honest Comments

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans to another cool selfie on Thursday with inexplicable hair which catches one's attention. While he has his fans floored by his looks, the caption of the post clearly steals the show. The actor who has been under self-isolation for more than two months now seems to be missing all the attention of his fans when he stepped out in the past.

Also, with his new refreshing look, the actor seems to be looking for more compliments on the messy lockdown hair. He captioned the selfie with the words, "Thodi Tareef Karo Please.. Bohot Mann Kar Raha Hai ðŸ”¥".

His fans and followers have been more than willing to oblige as they praised him through their comments on the post. One user said, "Tareef karu kya uskiiii, jisne tujhe bnaya ðŸ˜‰ðŸ’›", while another poked fun at him by saying "500 rupaye do tab tareef karunga". Kartik also replied to some of the comments by his fans.

The actor has always had his fans swooning over his looks in almost all of his updates on social media-- with or without the famous lockdown beard. Recently, Kartik Aaryan won the internet with his infectious smile and shaggy hairdo in a selfie that he shared with his fans. He got rid of the bushy beard that he had grown while at home under self-isolation and can be seen flaunting the fresh new look in the pic. He captioned the post, "Felt cute won’t delete later".

The beard that he had let grow since the beginning of the lockdown had been a popular topic for his fans for a long time. When he shaved it off, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle to reveal his new lockdown look through a hilarious video. Courtesy his mother, Kartik had finally been tricked to get rid of his beard. In the video, his mother is seen asking him to give her the 'Gaadi' which he mishears as 'Daadi' (beard) and Bam! disappears the beard.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya directed by Anees Bazmee. Actors Kiara Advani and Tabu will feature along with Kartik in the horror-comedy film slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2020.

The actor will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana. The film also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of this year. The actor has also signed up for his first action film directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut.

