Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Combined NET WORTH Will Leave You Baffled; Read Details

Alleged Bollywood sweethearts, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to star in their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. These two stars have been in the news for a long time as fans have been guessing hard about their relationship status. There have been times when Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan acted all flirty on social media as well as in public. If these two actors are indeed "together", here's a look at Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's combined net worth:

Kartik Aaryan's net worth

According to credible online data, Kartik Aaryan's net worth in 2020 is estimated to be $3 million. The actor made his debut with Pyar Ka Punchnama and won hearts with his monologue. Since then, he went on to star in a number of movies like Akash Vaani, Kaanchi, Pyar Ka Punchnama 2, Guest in London, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety was his first movie to enter the ₹100 crores club.

He managed to collect a whopping amount of ₹108.95 crores. He also won several awards also for his performances like Big Star Entertainment Awards for Most Entertaining Ensemble Cast for Pyar Ka Punchnama in 2015 and Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards for Best Entertainer of the Year for Sonu Ke Totu Ke Sweety in 2018.

Kartik Aaryan has an apartment in Mumbai's Yari Road which amounts to an estimated cost of ₹1.60 crores. He also owns BMW 5 series which he reportedly bought in the yeat 2017. Apart from acting, Kartik Aaryan is also a member of the All-Stars Football Club which arranges football matches for charity. He is also the brand ambassador for Emami Fair and Handsome cream and the deodorant Envy1000. Kartik has also hosted 2018 IIFA Awards and 2019 Zee Cine Awards.

Sara Ali Khan's net worth

As of 2020, Sara Ali Khan's net worth is estimated to be $2 million. She made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput. She has worked in only one other film, Simmba which starred Ranveer Singh and was directed by Rohit Shetty. The film grossed worldwide at $4 billion which made it the third most high-grossing film of 2018.

Sara Ali Khan had won a lot of awards in the year 2019 for her debut performance in Kedarnath. She has won big at the Filmfare Award, Vogue Beauty Award, Screen Awards, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, GQ Awards and Awards of the International Indian Film Academy. Sara Ali Khan has 11 endorsements under her name for reputed brands like Puma, Veet, Ceritz and many more. All these earned her a whopping amount of ₹30 crores approximately alone in the year 2020.

Thus, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's combined net worth stands at an estimated amount of $5 million. With their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal being one of the most awaited films of 2020, their net worth is sure to be affected and for the better. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and bankrolled by Maddock Entertainments. The movie will release on February 14, 2020.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

