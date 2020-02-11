Kartik Aaryan Shows Motherly Care For Sara Ali Khan, Says 'Kaafi Dubli Ho Gayi Ho'

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The actor would be seen romancing his rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan. The duo is actively promoting their new film and is often spotted together for the same. Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared an adorable picture of them where he is seen making efforts to channel Sara's inner foodie.

In the picture, Kartik and Sara are seen sitting near a window and having their food. Kartik is feeding Sara with some food while the two are seated, eating from the same plate. Kartik posted the picture with an interesting caption. Referring to Sara, he wrote that she has lost a lot of weight, suggesting her to gain some weight again just like old times.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan underwent a massive transformation before making her Bollywood debut. The actor is often seen talking about it and also sharing several throwback pictures of herself.

About the movie Love Aaj Kal

The film Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and features Sara Ali Khan with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role along with Arushi Sharma in a pivotal role. The movie showcases the romance of two different eras and is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

(Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

