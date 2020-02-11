Kartik Aaryan Feeds A 'Kaafi Dubli' Sara Ali Khan, Receives Full Marks From Netizens

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan who will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, seemed to have managed to scoop out some time off their busy schedules to enjoy a home-cooked meal.

Sharing a snap, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor wrote "Kaafi dubli ho gayi ho. Aao pehle jaisi sehat banayein" (roughly - 'you've become so thin, come, let's return you to your past health'). Showered with several 'likes' and 'comments', the picture has become a No.1 hit on the Internet. While some fans expressed their love for the duo, others dropped hilarious comments as a response to the caption.

Kartik Aaryan post featuring Sara:

To provide some background, Sara Ali Khan went through a drastic transformation before stepping into Bollywood. Time and again she has spoken about her weight loss journey and is often seen sharing her pre-transformation pictures and videos on social media. Recently, she posted a throwback video where she was seen looking absolutely unrecognisable. Her caption read: "Presenting sara ka sara Sara. Let's make 'light' of what it was... Let's also make it lighter than what it was,". Watch below-

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali. Apart from the duo, it stars Arushi Sharma in a pivotal role. The movie showcases the romance of two different eras and is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020

