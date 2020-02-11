Kartik Aaryan Injured During Shoot Of 'Dance Plus' While Performing An Extreme Stunt

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal is releasing on February 14, 2020. The duo is busy promoting the film on several broadcast mediums. And thus they reached the sets of Dance Plus and its episode will air soon. Kartik Aaryan, being the active person he is, took on a dance challenge while the dance taping was on. According to reports, Remo D’Souza and Kartik Aaryan were given the challenge, but Remo did not do it.

Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his next on Dance Plus & several other shows

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan On Commercial Race Between ‘Dostana 2’ And ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’

Kartik Aaryan was mesmerized by a brilliant performance by one of the contestants in the show. The dance involved jumps, prop use and was set at a greater height than the rest of the performance. Once the dance was over, everyone applauded the contestant.

Kartik Aaryan and Remo D’Souza were invited to do one of the steps from the dance routine which included a daredevil step. Both of them agreed to do it at first, but only Kartik did the stunt like a pro-dancer. However, the actor was injured while doing the extreme dance jump on the sets of Dance Plus.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Feeds A 'Kaafi Dubli' Sara Ali Khan, Receives Full Marks From Netizens

According to multiple reports, Kartik Aaryan did the leap correctly with the prop under expert supervision. He was cheered on by onlookers and the audience. However, while landing, he injured his thumb. He received a minor injury on his thumb, and a physiotherapist was rushed to the scene to assist the actor. However, there was nothing major diagnosed by the physio. Kartik Aaryan signalled everyone to continue the shoot and not cause any disruptions.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Shows Motherly Care For Sara Ali Khan, Says 'Kaafi Dubli Ho Gayi Ho'

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Show Their Goofy Side In This Hilarious Viral Video | WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.