Producer Sajid Nadiadwala who earlier announced his upcoming film named Satyanarayan ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead decided to rename the title after facing backlash from a certain section of the society citing hurting sentiments of the people through the name. The makers have been mum about the new title of the film so far, but they recently unveiled the changed title through social media. Kartik Aaryan announced the same while wishing his co-star Kiara Advani on her birthday.

Kartik Aaryan announces new title of his upcoming movie with Kiara Advani

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful motion poster of his much-awaited movie with Kiara Advani. While wishing his co-star Kiara, he announced the changed title of their film Satyanarayan Ki Katha and revealed that it is now called Satyaprem Ki Katha. the caption read, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem #SatyapremKiKatha" (sic) Take a look at the post ahead.

On the other hand, during the release of the teaser of the film, the director Sameer Vidwans expressed his nervousness and said that he is anxious and curious to know where the journey will take him. Speaking to Spotboye, he added that he has been working on the script of the film along with his writer Karan Sharma for almost two years. Talking about Kartik Aaryan, the director revealed that the actor was very excited about the project when he narrated the script. After which he went to narrate the script to Sajid Nadiadwala who loved it. Sameer then said that it was encouraging to see such huge commercial names being passionate about his project, a different kind of love story.

He went on to talk about the story of Kartik Aaryan's next and said that it is a love story that includes a tender heart. The director added that it is a unique "moving love story" which will bring out a facet of the actor's talent that the audience hasn't seen so far. He praised the actor and called him "immensely talented" and that he wanted only him for such a role. Concluding, he talked about the female lead for the film and said that the search is still on. He said that there are various names that they are looking at and they haven't ruled out the possibility of bringing in a fresh face.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan