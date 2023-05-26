Kartik Aaryan Announces Satyaprem Ki Katha Shoot Wrap With BTS Photos

Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, announced the shoot wrap. On Thursday, he shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle, featuring Kiara, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Sameer Vidwans and the crew. The first image was of Kartik while he was shooting a scene.

In the next picture, Kartik along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan, co-producers Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, director Sameer Vidwans and writer Karan Sharma, cut a cake. The album also had some pictures of Kartik and Kiara from the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha. Sharing the images, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star wrote, "Sattu A special film and a special character comes to an end !! This journey of playing SatyaPrem through #SatyaPremKiKatha has been heart-wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions."

Sattu will be my 'most' favourite character: Kartik Aaryan

Calling his character Sattu his most favourite, Kartik wrote, "SatyaPrem will always be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character." He added, "I hope you’ll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us." Thanking the crew, the actor wrote that he will always 'cherish and feel proud' of producer Sajid Nadiadwala. He also thanked co-star Kiara with him on another 'beautiful' journey." He also revealed that he had great fun shooting the film. Check out the post below.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan unveiled the poster of Satyaprem Ki Katha. He wrote, "SatyaPrem ki Katha. #29thJune." Check out the post below:

Satyaprem Ki Katha, helmed by Sameer Vidwans, will release on June 29. The movie marks Kartik and Kiara's second project together after the blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year. Fans of the actors are hoping they will weave magic on the screen.