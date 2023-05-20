Satyaprem Ki Katha Poster Out; Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Are Love Struck

Satyaprem Ki Katha poster featuring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan is out. It showed the titular characters Katha, played by Kiara and Satyprem, played by Kartik love struck and lost in the moment. The new poster has raised anticipation for the upcoming romantic drama.

In the latest poster, Kiara and Kartik’s characters are seen holding each other close. While Kiara is seen wearing a pink sweater, and a pair of jeans, Kartik is seen wearing a white shirt and trousers. The characters stood in an open field with a picturesque backdrop. Check out the Satyaprem Ki Katha poster below.

Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser

A teaser of Satyaprem Ki Katha was also released on May 18, 2023. It showcased the characters in a dramatic light. From relentless dancing to a grand wedding, the short clip revealed several key details about the film. It also established that Kartik and Kiara's chemistry is going to something to look foraward to. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this is their second film together.

Kartik shared the clip on his Instagram account and captioned it, “Aansoo uske ho… par... aankhein meri ho (The tears she sheds may fall from my eyes)." The on-screen couple also appeared to be enjoying bike rides in the mountains, boat riding on the dal lake in Kashmir and on a shopping spree. See the film teaser below.

More about Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will feature the Kartik and Kiara again. They previously shared the screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has been in development for quite some time and was initially titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. In 2021, however, Sameer Vidwans said in a statement that the film’s title would be changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha. As Satyanarayan is another name for Lord Vishnu, Vidwans’ movie title faced a backlash. Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.