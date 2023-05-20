Kartik Aaryan, Tabu Celebrate One Year Anniversary Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 With BTS Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starred in the 2022 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie completed its one year since release on May 20. Lead actors Kartik and Tabu took to their social media accounts to share memories from the time they shot for the movie.

Kartik played Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a character that became very popular. The actor received praises for his role in the movie and it did very very at the box office, considering the fact that it released during the pandemic. Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared photos from the theatres where the movie ran house full along with stills and posters of the movie. He captioned the post, “Tin tin tin.. tinnin tin tin.. 🎶 One Year To This 🤙🏻 Thank you for all the love 🙏🏻 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 (sic)."

Tabu reminisces Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 days

Tabu featured in a double role in the film. The Kuttey actress played the role of twin sisters Manjulika and Anjulika in the comedy horror. Reminiscing her time on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set, Tabu shared BTS pictures from the movie on the occasion of it completing a year of release. In the caption she wrote, “Sabko happy birthday #bhoolbhulaiyaa2 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official @muradkhetani @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani @ipritamofficial @chaayaankan @varung0707 @manoharvermaaction and all our participants (sic)."

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani movie

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was loved by the audience and critics alike. The actors are now all set to star in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on June 28 and the teaser of the film was released recently.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the works

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a comedy-horror movie directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie is a sequel to the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal among others. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. After the success of the film, a threequel has also been announced.