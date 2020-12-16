Kartik Aaryan Asks His Fans' Opinion Whether To Start The 'long Hair' Trend Once Again

Kartik Aaryan recently posted his stunning picture on Instagram. The actor also dropped a question to his fans about his new look and asked their opinions about it. Have a look at Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post and see his latest look and how his fans liked it.

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture on Instagram in his new look in which he can be seen flaunting his long hair that he must be growing for one of his movie projects. In the photo, Kartik Aaryan can be seen in a cool printed yellow t-shirt with a stunning denim jacket on top. The actor shared the photo of his long hair, and the look is enhanced with a beard and moustache. In Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram caption, he stated how there was an amazing swag about having long hair and asked his fans whether to begin the long hair trend again or not.

All his fans were thrilled to see his long hair look and applauded on how amazing he looked with long hair. They filled the entire comments section with hearts, flowers and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the reactions by fans on Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post that was swamped with their love.

Also Read Tara Sutaria's Flawless Skin Wins Fans' Hearts On Her Latest Instagram Post

Also Read Varun Dhawan Shares His 'recovery' Diet On Instagram; Have A Look

Kartik Aaryan’s photos

Kartik Aaryan also posted these photos in which he shared glimpses of his time while he was prepping up to leave for one of his upcoming projects. In one of Kartik Aaryan’s photos, he can be seen folding his hands in front of a small temple in his house and his hair half tied. In the next photo, he can be seen clicking a selfie with his mother and father. He blurred himself and his father to highlight her mother’s expression in the picture who was wearing a mask while getting clicked. In the caption, he announced that he was all set to begin for his upcoming project with the blessings of God. He also expressed through emojis that he would have to stay quarantined for a while as he might be travelling out to another place. He also pointed out his mother’s expression who was worried about his son for travelling during the pandemic. Apart from his fans, even Varun Dhawan wished Kartik all the best for his movie and hoped that he’d be safe.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan Blurs Himself & Father From Family Pic To Make A Point As Begins 'Dhamaka'

Also Read Varun Dhawan Shares 'Coolie No. 1' Shot Inspired By Prabhu Deva's 'Urvashi'; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.