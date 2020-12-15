Varun Dhawan Shares His 'recovery' Diet On Instagram; Have A Look

The news of Varun Dhawan testing positive for the novel coronavirus has come as a bad news for his fans, with the actor being asked to isolate himself. While he has not opened up a lot on the current status of his health, Varun seems to be doing everything in his power to take care of his health and follow a diet and fitness routine that will help him recover from this virus. He has now posted a glimpse of his recovery from the virus on his Instagram story- have a look.

Varun Dhawan shares his ‘recovery’ mode on Instagram

Varun Dhawan was reportedly shooting for his upcoming movie Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh when he tested positive for coronavirus. The actor has since then quarantined himself in Chandigarh and has been regularly posting updates of his recovery mode on Instagram. He has now shared another story on his Instagram which shows the picture of the diet that he is following to recuperate from the deadly virus. He shows his food plate which consists of chopped and peeled fruits including oranges, bananas and apples.

Image courtesy: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Is Ageing Gracefully While In Isolation And These Photos Are Proof

Fans and followers have previously seen more pictures on the story of Varun Dhawan’s Instagram where the actor has posted about the fitness routine that he has adapted to fight the virus. He has posted quite a few pictures doing various asanas of Yoga which is being taught to him by his teacher Mihir Jogh. Fans have been constantly been posting messages on Varun Dhawan’s Instagram comments asking him to take care of himself and wishing him a speedy recovery, which Varun has acknowledged and expressed his gratitude for the wishes.

Image courtesy: Varun Dhawan's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Posts Still Of Upcoming Film 'Coolie No. 1', Fans Gush Over 'Handsome Hunk'

While on one hand, Varun is busy recovering from COVID 19, on the other hand, there has been quite a buzz about his latest movie Coolie No.1. He was shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo before testing positive, a film that also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli in its cast. The film has currently put on hold, but Varun is expected to resume shooting for the film after having recovered from the virus.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Receives Raving Reactions For New 'Coolie No. 1' Song 'Husnn Hai Suhaana'

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Schools Netizen Who Took A Jibe At His Covid Diagnosis; Slays With Sarcasm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.