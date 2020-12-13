Kartik Aaryan blurs himself & father from family pic to make a point as begins 'Dhamaka'

After starring in romantic and light-hearted ventures in his career, Kartik Aaryan is all set to venture into intense territory with Dhamaka. The actor is collaborating with Neerja fame Ram Madhvani, and the film announcement had come on the former’s birthday. He now kickstarted the shooting with the blessings of the Almighty and his parents.

Kartik Aaryan kickstarts Dhamaka shoot

Kartik Aaryan shared two pictures as he ‘checked in’ Dhamaka movie. In the first one, he is posing beside the temple at his home, and his caption read, ‘Shuru karein #Dhamaka ðŸ’¥Lekar Prabhu ka naam ðŸ™ðŸ½’ (Let’s start Dhamaka, taking God’s name) a twist to the starting lines of the song-based game Antakshari.

In the second pic, he was seen posing with his parents. However, he blurred himself and his father, as he wanted his fans to focus on his ‘already worried Mom’, who had even worn a mask.

Good wishes poured in for the new venture from the likes of actor Varun Dhawan, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, among others.

Dhamaka announced

Kartik Aaryan had announced on his birthday on November 22, that he had signed Dhamaka. The first look and motion poster saw the actor donning a long hair look, posing as a blast takes place on what looked like the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai.

The movie is set to release in 2021 and is also being produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

During announcement, Kartik had said, "This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor." "I can''t wait to transport myself to Ram sir''s world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey," he added.

Ram Madhvani said, "As a director, I am inclined towards human stories... This film demanded a young actor, with a certain amount of rawness in the space. Kartik, being one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, fits the bill."

Some of the other films in Kartik Aaryan’s kitty include the sequels of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Dostana.

