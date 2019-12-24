Kartik Aaryan Asks, 'Who All Want Gifts?' & Deepika Padukone Has A Request To Make

Kartik Aaryan who is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2, shared a picture on his Instagram handle wearing the Santa cap and asked his fans, "Who all want gifts?" The first one to drop a comment was Deepika Padukone, who said, "Mujhe!Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye" with a tongue-out emoji. [Translation: I want. Please go and watch Chhapaak]. Deepika's comment received over 8,000 likes within minutes.

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in many projects in the upcoming year. He is scheduled to feature in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama film tentatively titled Aaj Kal along with actor Sara Ali Khan. The actor had been in the news recently for his updates from the sets of Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 which will be produced by Dharma Productions. The movie will feature actors Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya and is reportedly a sequel to the John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana. Kartik will also be seen in the Anees Bazmee horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Deepika Padukone is currently doing the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak. The movie is her first home production. It follows the real-life story of an acid attack survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal. Deepika is also a part of the cricket biopic '83, where she will be starring alongside Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia.

