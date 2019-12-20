Kareena Kapoor Khan Asks Kartik Aaryan, "Who Are You Dating?" Actor's Reply Is Unmissable

Remember when Kareena Kapoor made a comment on Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's relationship status? The diva called them a perfect combination of 'classy and massy'! Kartik Aaryan's relationship status has been a question mark since a while now and Kareena Kapoor has finally asked him the question — Who are you dating? To this, Kartik said, "Main khud bhi abhi nahi jaanta ki main kya kar raha hoon life mein. Basically, main coffee pe jaata hoon, jaise aam taur pe log jaate hai. Toh har coffee pe media ke hisaab se change ho jaata hai… Coffee ki jagah meri girlfriend change ho jaati hai."

Kartik Aaryan reveals he never used a dating app; Kareena Kapoor's response is gold

Talking at Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show 'What Women Want', Kartik further said, "Kabhi kabhi toh meri mummy mere ko padhke batati hai, ‘Beta, tu usko date kar raha hai.’ I also don’t know ki yeh ho kya raha hai aur aisa kyun likha jaa raha hai. Door se jab main doosre celebs ko dekhta tha, I used to feel that it will be really easy for them to date, It’s tough because you don’t know the reality behind it." Kartik concluded by saying that he believes in 'eternal love'.

Kartik Aaryan confesses he will 'like' Sara Ali Khan; friendzone Kriti Sanon

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in many projects in the upcoming year. He is scheduled to feature in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama film tentatively titled Aaj Kal along with actor Sara Ali Khan. The actor had been in the news recently for his updates from the sets of Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 which will be produced by Dharma Productions. The movie will feature actors Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya and is reportedly a sequel to the John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana. Kartik will also be seen in the Anees Bazmee horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Kareena Kapoor pokes fun at Kartik Aaryan's love life, asks him on misogyny in 'Punchnama'

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday & rumored BF Kartik Aaryan party all night, greet paps saying "Good morning"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.