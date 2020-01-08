Kartik Aaryan Asserts 'Strict Actions Are Needed'; Lauds Deepika Padukone Over JNU Visit

Deepika Padukone's decision to join a protest by the Left-dominated JNU Students’ Union against the attack on students at the university on Sunday evening has garnered reactions from all fronts. Apart from her industry peers, several politicians have also backed the Chhapaak actress stating it is a democracy, and 'any artist, anyone can go anywhere and put forth his or her view'. Social media is flooded with celebrities weighing in on the actress standing in solidarity with the students and faculty members over the violent attack, and the latest one to express his opinion over the matter in Kartik Aaryan.

READ: Prakash Javadekar Disses #BoycottChhapaak Call Over Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit

Kartik backs Deepika Padukone

Claiming to be in 'disbelief' over the atmosphere in the country right now, Aaryan in an interview to an entertainment portal said that he has a lot of respect for Deepika, and hopes that this paves the way for many other citizens to come forward and talk about the issues in the country right now. Asserting that strict actions are needed, the actor added, "The way these things are happening, this is not our country, these things should not happen here."

READ: Congress' Ashok Chavan Backs Deepika Padukone For Her Visit To JNU

While a massive wave supporting Deepika Padukone hit social media, sources have stated that she attended the protest due to the imminent release of her film, Chhapaak. Supporting the claim further, pictures of her visit, with a number of them giving credit to a PR agency surfaced, which further questioned the credibility of her visit.

At the event, dressed in a black sweater, Deepika was seen along with a group of students and other protesters as they chanted slogans. Former JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was present at that time and seen amid the sloganeering, though he claimed later to have not seen her.

#WATCH Delhi: Deepika Padukone outside Jawaharlal Nehru University, to support students protesting against #JNUViolence. pic.twitter.com/vS5RNajf1O — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

READ: Kartik Aaryan Ditches Luxurious Car, Chooses Mumbai Auto To Arrives In Style

READ: Kartik Aaryan Calls On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee At His Office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.