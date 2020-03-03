'Sartik' Fans Rejoice As Kartik Aaryan Buys Candy Floss For Sara Ali Khan

Love Aaj Kal 2 pair Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are often termed as lovers or former lovers. However, even when the duo is asked about their relationship, the duo often dodges the question. While both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been spending time together to promote their film Love Aaj Kal 2, their fans have been shipping the pair extensively.

Fans of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan often refer to them as ‘Sartik’ and are often seen posting adorable pictures of the pair. Recently, a picture of Kartik Aaryan buying candy floss for Sara Ali Khan has been made viral. In the picture which was leaked online, Kartik Aaryan can be seen buying pink coloured candy floss for his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star. Check out the picture here.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's photo

In the picture, Kartik Aaryan can be seen wearing a yellow coloured sweatshirt with a pair of blue coloured joggers. He completed the look with a pair of white coloured kicks. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked like a vision to behold in a multi-coloured mini dress. She had her hair tied up in a high ponytail as she wore some dramatic makeup. Sara Ali Khan complemented the attire with a pair of dark blue coloured heels.

Sara Ali Khan confessed that she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan on Koffee with Karan and things took off from there. Ranveer Singh introduced his Simmba co-star to the Kartik Aaryan at an award function and the netizens have been shipping the pair ever since. When Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were roped in to play the lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, the fans of the pair were overjoyed. Many were eager to see their on-screen chemistry and have added that they weren’t disappointed after the movie was released last month.

