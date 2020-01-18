Love Aaj Kal 2: Hilarious Memes Flood Internet Featuring Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan

While many are disappointed with Imtiaz Ali's next 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, some flooded the Internet with hilarious memes. Two dialogues that went viral post the trailer's release were when Kartik says, 'Aana toh puri tarah aana ya toh aana hi mat," and Sara saying, "Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho."

Many compared and noticed similarities between the 2020 trailer and the 2009 original. One user wrote: "You don’t call that a trailer. Looks like Imtiaz Ali’s Facebook Memories team made it. Looks like deleted scenes compilation of #LoveAajKal."

1 minute silence for those couples who’ll go watch love aaj kal this valentine’s day — an atheist named pooja (@theblahcksheep) January 18, 2020

Sara Ali Khan's father Saif who was in the original film opposite Deepika Padukone, in an interview said, "I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal... I kind of liked my trailer more. So... uh... what to say. But I wish them all the best." Just like the first installment, this film's trailer too shows two love stories — one between Kartik and Sara, which is set in 2020, and another set in 1990, between the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor, and newcomer Arushi Sharma.

Hilarious Memes

#LoveAajKal



Audience after seeing same repeated love story in every #ImtiazAli film: pic.twitter.com/SfNVCiDpwE — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) January 17, 2020

When your Facebook Friends tries to send you Game Request.#LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/b3TBvJMbCO — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) January 17, 2020

Someone correct me if I am wrong, but I thought Sara and Kartik were purposely overacting here as they were recreating the #Tamasha scene with Ved and Taara before Agar Tum Saath Ho. At least that’s what I thought. #LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/VvPYw9IMDv — Harditya (@harditya1994) January 18, 2020

