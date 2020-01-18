The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Love Aaj Kal 2: Hilarious Memes Flood Internet Featuring Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood News

Popular dialogues from Imtiaz Ali's next 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan turn into a hilarious meme fest on the Internet. Read here.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Love Aaj Kal

While many are disappointed with Imtiaz Ali's next 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, some flooded the Internet with hilarious memes. Two dialogues that went viral post the trailer's release were when Kartik says, 'Aana toh puri tarah aana ya toh aana hi mat," and Sara saying, "Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho."

Many compared and noticed similarities between the 2020 trailer and the 2009 original. One user wrote: "You don’t call that a trailer. Looks like Imtiaz Ali’s Facebook Memories team made it. Looks like deleted scenes compilation of #LoveAajKal."

Sara Ali Khan's father Saif who was in the original film opposite Deepika Padukone, in an interview said, "I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal... I kind of liked my trailer more. So... uh... what to say. But I wish them all the best." Just like the first installment, this film's trailer too shows two love stories — one between Kartik and Sara, which is set in 2020, and another set in 1990, between the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor, and newcomer Arushi Sharma. 

Love Aaj Kal Trailer Review: Sara, Kartik disappoint in this below-par 2020 love story

Hilarious Memes

Sara Ali Khan owns the 'Love Aaj Kal 2' trailer launch with her neon green skirt

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan surprises Sara Ali Khan with THIS gesture at 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer launch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TWO CONVICTED IN GANGRAPE
CONG SNUB SHIV SENA
LT GEN SAINI SET TO BE
MANISH PANDEY CATCH
US OPENLY SNUBS PAK
JHARKHAND COACH ON MS DHONI