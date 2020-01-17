Sara Ali Khan Owns The 'Love Aaj Kal 2' Trailer Launch With Her Neon Green Skirt

Sara Ali Khan has become one of the most prominent actors currently and her schedule is currently tied up with the promotional activities of her upcoming Love Aaj Kal 2. Sara Ali Khan is going to play a prominent role in the film alongside the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star, Kartik Aaryan. Sara was spotted in a neon lime green mini skirt and she paired her outfit with a blingy sequin crop top made from silver. Her top had green and black sequins with the word Love sprawled across it. Sara has always been at the top of her dressing sense and she constantly shares pictures on her social media which just make the fans go bonkers over the fashion sense. Here are some of Sara Ali Khan’s photos from her recent vacation in the Maldives.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Has Over 10 Brands In Her Kitty; Read About What Makes Her A Brand Favourite

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram posts

Sara Ali Khan shared a series of Instagram posts of her having a refreshing time in the clear blue seawater of Maldives. Sara took to her social media to share another series of her stylish vacation pictures with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared a picture on her Instagram and captioned the photo with, "I always got your back," the Simmba star’s caption shows how Sara expresses her never-ending support when it comes to her brother.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Getting Mobbed By Fans While Exiting A Theatre Leaves Internet Outraged

Also Read | Anil Kumble Makes A Huge Statement On The Game's Longest Format. Here's What He Reckons

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Has THIS To Say About Working With Sara Ali Khan In Imtiaz Ali's Next Film

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's Fan Kisses Her Hand; Her Calm Reaction Wins The Internet Over

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.