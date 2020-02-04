Sara Ali Khan Reveals Why Her Upcoming Film Is Not Called Love Aaj Kal 2

Sara Ali Khan has lately been busy with the promotion of her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. The actor recently spoke about why the name of the 2019 film is the same as the 2009 Saif Ali Khan starrer. She also spoke about her character in the film and its relevance in the present time.

Sara Ali Khan reveals why the film is not called “Love Aaj Kal 2”

Sara Ali Khan recently revealed details from her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. In an interview with a leading newspaper, Sara Ali Khan said that she had asked Imtiaz Ali why the film is not called Love Aaj Kal 2. Reportedly, Imtiaz Ali replied by saying that the concept is relevant and timeless.

According to Imtiaz Ali, the idea is that love means different things for different generations. Sara Ali Khan also spoke about how she was not looking at replicating the original film. The idea of working with Imtiaz Ali is what attracted her and that is why she did not even read the script before saying yes to it.

She further mentioned that her character Zoe represents the financial and emotional independence of women. She also spoke about how speaking about sex has become important in a relationship.

About Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all set to be seen next in Love Aaj Kal. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also helmed the previous part of the franchise. The upcoming film has already gained recognition as it features the rumoured real-life couple, Sara and Kartik, together. The trailer of the film was released a while ago and has gained mixed reactions from the audience. Love Aaj Kal is set to hit the big screen on Valentine's day i.e. 14 February 2020.

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

