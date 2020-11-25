Kartik Aaryan 'can't Wait To Start Shooting' For Ram Madhvani's Thriller Film 'Dhamaka'

Aarya director Ram Madhvani recently took the internet by storm as he announced his upcoming venture titled Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan. He announced the big news on the Love Aaj Kal actor's birthday, i.e. November 22. Madhvani took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Announcing our Hindi feature film #Dhamaka on@TheAaryanKartik's birthday Have a Dhamakedar year ahead! (sic)". Two days later, the 30-year-old replied to the filmmaker's tweet and expressed "Can't wait to start shooting".

Ram Madhvani thanks Kartik Aaryan 'for the belief'

While Kartik Aaryan has two highly-anticipated sequels in his kitty already, i.e. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, he recently signed yet another film titled Dhamaka with Bollywood filmmaker Ram Madhvani. The big announcement of the film, along with its first motion poster release, was made on Aaryan's 30th birthday. In the poster shared by him and the makers on social media, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is seen sporting a never-seen-before avatar as he is touted to play a journalist in the upcoming film.

However, yesterday, i.e. November 24, 2020, a grateful Kartik finally responded to Madhvani's tweet and expressed his excitement to commence the shoot of the thriller film. Re-tweeting the Neerja director's tweet, Kartik wrote, "Thank you so much, sir, for this #Dhamaka and making my birthday even more special !! Can't wait to Start Shooting". Soon, the award-winning filmmaker too took to the micro-blogging platform to reply to Kartik's tweet and thanked him for believing him as he wrote, "can’t wait ... Thank you for the belief".

Check out their Twitter conversation below:

Thank you so much sir for this #Dhamaka and making my birthday even more special !!

Cant wait to Start Shooting 💪🏻 🎥 https://t.co/7NZsOfTKak — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) November 23, 2020

@TheAaryanKartik can’t wait ...it will be a 💥. Thank you for the belief 💪🎬🎥 https://t.co/mLPJi486Ri — Ram Madhvani (@RamKMadhvani) November 24, 2020

Kartik Aaryan will play a journalist who covers a terror attack in the city of Mumbai in Dhamaka. The upcoming thriller film is jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani and Ram Madhvani. With the first motion poster release, the makers revealed the film will be releasing next year. However, details about the exact release date of Dhamaka and its other cast members except for Kartik have been kept under wraps.

