Kartik Aaryan Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actor?

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 30th birthday on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The actor has carved his niche from the time he perfectly delivered his 6-minute long monologue in the first movie from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. The actor also has for himself a fan club that adores him. Take this Kartik Aaryan quiz on this special occasion and check how well you know the actor.
Kartik Aaryan Birthday Quiz
1. What is Kartik Aaryan’s real name?
- Kartik Bisht
- Kartik Tiwari
- Kartik Tyagi
- Kartik Sinha
2. What is Kartik’s pet name?
3. Who is Kartik Aaryan’s favourite actor?
- Shahrukh Khan
- Akshay Kumar
- Amir khan
- Salman Khan
4. What is Kartik Aaryan’s qualification?
- BA in Clinical Psychology
- BSc in Pharma
- BA in Culinary Arts
- BTech in Biotechnology
5. Do you know his favourite sport?
- Table Tennis
- Soccer
- Cricket
- Hockey
6. Who is his Hollywood Crush?
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Kate Winslet
- Scarlett Johansson
- Gal Gadot
Some other lesser-known facts about him
- On the day he signed the contract for his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in the year 2011, he met with a major accident on his way back home. His auto flipped and ended up injuring his led quite badly and the filming of the project had to be pushed for a few months.
- Kartik Aaryan had got lost in the Karol Bagh market in Delhi when he was four years old. His parents then found him four hours later after they did a police search.
- Kartik Aaryan established his own Youtube Channel at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. His channel is called “Koki Puchega” through which he talks to COVID Warriors, and the channel has 501k subscribers so far.
- His hidden talent includes writing poems and stories, which are really good as claimed by people who have read his work. The actor also aspires to direct a movie someday.
- The actor is also a great cook and used to cook for his flatmates who were also other 12 aspiring actors in his struggling days.
Answers to the quiz:
- Kartik Tiwari
- Koki
- Akshay Kumar
- Btech in BioTech
- Table Tennis
- Jennifer Lawrence
