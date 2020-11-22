Kartik Aaryan Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actor?

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 30th birthday on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The actor has carved his niche from the time he perfectly delivered his 6-minute long monologue in the first movie from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. The actor also has for himself a fan club that adores him. Take this Kartik Aaryan quiz on this special occasion and check how well you know the actor.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan To Be Seen In Ram Madhvani's Remake Of Korean Thriller; Know

Details Inside

Kartik Aaryan Birthday Quiz

1. What is Kartik Aaryan’s real name?

Kartik Bisht

Kartik Tiwari

Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Sinha

2. What is Kartik’s pet name?

Kuku

Cookie

Koko

Koki

3. Who is Kartik Aaryan’s favourite actor?

Shahrukh Khan

Akshay Kumar

Amir khan

Salman Khan

4. What is Kartik Aaryan’s qualification?

BA in Clinical Psychology

BSc in Pharma

BA in Culinary Arts

BTech in Biotechnology

5. Do you know his favourite sport?

Table Tennis

Soccer

Cricket

Hockey

6. Who is his Hollywood Crush?

Jennifer Lawrence

Kate Winslet

Scarlett Johansson

Gal Gadot

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Asks Fans To Caption His Pic, Winner Has A Typical "Diwali Connection"; Read

Some other lesser-known facts about him

On the day he signed the contract for his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in the year 2011, he met with a major accident on his way back home. His auto flipped and ended up injuring his led quite badly and the filming of the project had to be pushed for a few months.

Kartik Aaryan had got lost in the Karol Bagh market in Delhi when he was four years old. His parents then found him four hours later after they did a police search.

Kartik Aaryan established his own Youtube Channel at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. His channel is called “Koki Puchega” through which he talks to COVID Warriors, and the channel has 501k subscribers so far.

His hidden talent includes writing poems and stories, which are really good as claimed by people who have read his work. The actor also aspires to direct a movie someday.

The actor is also a great cook and used to cook for his flatmates who were also other 12 aspiring actors in his struggling days.

Answers to the quiz:

Kartik Tiwari

Koki

Akshay Kumar

Btech in BioTech

Table Tennis

Jennifer Lawrence

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Regal Avatar Makes Fans Say 'maharaj Ki Jai Ho'; Check Out Pic

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Lets His "eyes Do The Talking" In His Latest Sun-kissed Selfie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.