Kartik Aaryan Asks Fans To Caption His Pic, Winner Has A Typical "Diwali Connection"; Read

Popular Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is known to create a frenzy on social media with every post. This Diwali, the actor announced a special offer for his fans on social media. He asked his fans to caption one of his pictures and also promised to choose a winner. Kartik Aaryan posted a picture in his Diwali outfit and captioned the picture as given by one of his followers.

Kartik Aaryan's intriguing Instagram post

Social media is an integral part of our everyday lives. With every post comes a caption and writing captions could be a tedious job. Finding himself in a similar situation, Kartik Aaryan announced on his Diwali post that he is giving a chance to his followers to caption the picture and promised to credit the winner. Sharing a picture dressed in ethnic wear looking like a royal prince, Kartik Aaryan picked his most favourite one-liner from the comments, declaring a winner for his post. The winning caption said, "Soan Papdi after getting rejected by every household" (sic).

Kartik Aarya is known for his witty captions and tongue-in-cheek posts. With his latest post on social media, Kartik Aarya created a frenzy amongst his fans. The actor was dressed in a grey sherwani with gold embroidery. While in quarantine, Kartik Aaryan had grown his locks and looked ecstatic in his Diwali outfit.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in 2 sequel films. He will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Dostana 2. The film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a standalone sequel of Priyadarshan’s film Bhool Bhulaiaya. The film will star Tabu and Kiara Advani along with Kartik. The film Dostana 2 is another sequel film of the movie Dostana. The film will star Janhvi Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles.

