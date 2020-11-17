Kartik Aaryan Asks Fans To Caption His Pic, Winner Has A Typical "Diwali Connection"; Read

Quick links:
Popular Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is known to create a frenzy on social media with every post. This Diwali, the actor announced a special offer for his fans on social media. He asked his fans to caption one of his pictures and also promised to choose a winner. Kartik Aaryan posted a picture in his Diwali outfit and captioned the picture as given by one of his followers.
Social media is an integral part of our everyday lives. With every post comes a caption and writing captions could be a tedious job. Finding himself in a similar situation, Kartik Aaryan announced on his Diwali post that he is giving a chance to his followers to caption the picture and promised to credit the winner. Sharing a picture dressed in ethnic wear looking like a royal prince, Kartik Aaryan picked his most favourite one-liner from the comments, declaring a winner for his post. The winning caption said, "Soan Papdi after getting rejected by every household" (sic).
Also Read: Kartik Aaryan To Collaborate With 'Aarya' director For Thriller project
Kartik Aarya is known for his witty captions and tongue-in-cheek posts. With his latest post on social media, Kartik Aarya created a frenzy amongst his fans. The actor was dressed in a grey sherwani with gold embroidery. While in quarantine, Kartik Aaryan had grown his locks and looked ecstatic in his Diwali outfit.
Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Lets His "eyes Do The Talking" In His Latest Sun-kissed Selfie
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in 2 sequel films. He will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Dostana 2. The film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a standalone sequel of Priyadarshan’s film Bhool Bhulaiaya. The film will star Tabu and Kiara Advani along with Kartik. The film Dostana 2 is another sequel film of the movie Dostana. The film will star Janhvi Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles.
Also Read: Kartik Aaryan To Be Seen In Ram Madhvani's Remake Of Korean Thriller; Know Details Inside
Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Regal Avatar Makes Fans Say 'maharaj Ki Jai Ho'; Check Out Pic
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.