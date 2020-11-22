Did You Know Kartik Aaryan Got Lost At A Market At The Tender Age Of Four? Details Inside

Kartik Aaryan has gained a lot of popularity and fame over the years with his various roles and performances. Hailing from Gwalior, the actor had made his debut in 2011 in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. While a lot is being said about his films and performances, there is one incident about his personal life that is lesser-known. At a very tender age, Kartik Aaryan got lost in a crowded Karol Bagh market in Dehli. Here’s everything about the incident.

When a young Kartik Aaryan got lost

Kartik Aaryan, whose popularity has been steadily increasing with the passing years, was once lost at a tender age of four in Dehli’s Karol Bagh market. According to NaiDunia, the actor had wandered off into a crowded and was nowhere to be seen. After having their four-year-old son missing, Kartik Aryan’s family had to seek the help of the police to find him. After four hours of intense search, Kartik Aaryan’s parents finally found relief in the news that their son was found.

Kartik Aryan's movies and journey

Kartik Aaryan started gaining a lot of popularity after the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Much like Nushrratt Bharuccha, his co-star in that film, the actor his regularly seen in Luv Ranjan’s films as well. They were seen together again in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which also starred Sunny Singh, another one of his Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-stars. Kartik Aaryan’s films often see him doing comic and satirical roles, especially after having witnessed his performances in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise.

Kartik Aaryan’s age is similar to the young audiences that he has appealed to. Turning 30 today, the actor has come a long way since his career began in 2011. The latest addition of Kartik Aaryan’s movies includes Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Luka Chupi which released last year, and Love Aaj Kal which was released earlier this year.

The actor had won multiple awards for his performances in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Kartik Aaryan will now be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, having replaced Akshay Kumar in the franchise, and he will also be seen in Dostana 2.

