Kartik Aaryan Makes Fun Of His 'more Educated' Sister For Booking The Wrong Flight, WATCH

Kartik Aaryan and his mother cannot stop laughing in the Instagram video shared by the actor on his sister Kritika's goof-up. During the check-in, Kartik's sister realized that her flight is dated next month on March 12, but she is checking-in on February 12. While the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor hasn't been on the big screen for a while due to the COVID19 pandemic, his Instagram handle is a daily source of entertainment for his fans. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Date is just a number for Kittu #TheMoreEducatedSibling #EarlyCheckIn." Take a look at his sister's flight ticket date goof-up here!

Kartik Aaryan's sister flight check-in goof-up

The video opens with Kritika, in a yellow top, denim and a mask, trying to get in through the Mumbai airport entrance but being turned away by the security. She makes a U-turn to return to Kartik and their mom, who had come to drop her off. She puts her head down in disappointment as Kartik and her mom laugh their hearts out while asking her the reason for her return. She exclaims, "My ticket is for March 12!" and asks them to book a flight for the night as she cannot delay her trip anymore.

During the lockdown, the actor shared many funny videos with his sister Kritika and even made many TikTok videos. Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika made headlines when a Tik Tok of them went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The video showed the actor punishing his sister Kritika Tiwari, for not making good 'rotis'. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, the actor was accused of domestic violence and misogyny. He even had to delete the video after getting slammed. Here's a look at the now-deleted video!

Kartik Aaryan's movies

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Prior to the lockdown, he was shooting for his next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshaya.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in an intense role in the upcoming thriller Dhamaka where he is cast as a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani, who earlier directed Neerja (2016) as well as the web series Aarya (2020). Dhamaka recently wrapped up filming, where the scenes were mostly restricted to a hotel in Powai, Mumbai. Reportedly, the entire crew was put up at the hotel, creating a bio-bubble during filming. Only a few action sequences were shot outdoors.

