'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Shoot Resumes; Kartik Aaryan Flies To Manali

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his next project Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Bollywood actor was spotted by photographer Varinder Chawla at the Mumbai airport. Reportedly, he was leaving for his next session of the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Manali. The actor was spotted leaving his car in a black and yellow jacket at the airport.

Kartika Aryan flies to Manali for the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Many fans wished the actor all the best while several others expressed their excitement that they can't wait for the release of the movie. Some of them even commented that he looked handsome in his airport look. Check out some of the comments from Varinder Chawla's post :

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an upcoming sequel to the popular 2007 movie. It is being directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series. Along with Kartik Aaryan, actors like Kiara Advani and Tabu will also play crucial roles in the film. Due to the pandemic, the release of the film got delayed and is now scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.

Kartik Aaryan's social media presence

Kartik Aaryan is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his life. The actor never fails to charm us with his dashing looks and amazing photoshoots. Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram to share a photo from his upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

In the picture, the actor can be seen in a dark blue shirt with a beige jacket. He is also wearing ornaments like pearl mala and many more. Beside him, Rajpal Yadav can be seen wearing a Pandit's clothes. It appears to be a still shot from a song. In the caption, Kartik revealed Bhool Bhulaiya 2's release date. It reads, ''No Mo FOMO Humaara number bhi aa gaya #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on 19th Nov 2021". Take a look at the post below:

Image Credits: @kartikaaryan Instagram

