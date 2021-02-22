Kartik Aaryan Shares Still From 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2', Says 'No Mo Fomo'

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share a still from his upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiya 2. In the picture, the actor can be seen in a dark blue shirt with a beige jacket. He is also wearing ornaments like pearl mala and many more. Beside him, Rajpal Yadav can be seen wearing a Pandit's clothes. It appears to be a still from a song. In the caption, Kartik revealed Bhool Bhulaiya release date. It reads, ''No Mo FOMO ðŸ‘» Humaara number bhi aa gaya ðŸ¤ŸðŸ¼ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on 19th Nov 2021". The comment section is filled with his fans appreciating him. Check it out.

Kartik Aaryan's still from 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2'

Earlier, the actor shared a picture of him with his long hair and added a funny caption to it. In the caption, he talked about the release date of his film. It reads, "Meri koi release date announce nahi ho rahi kya (Is there no release date announcement for me?)". In the comment section, fans talked about how they will 'pawri' when the release date will be announced. Check it out.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2

The movie is the sequel to Priyadarshani's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiya. The prequel featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel in lead roles. The sequel was announced with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The movie will be directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Kartik Aaryan on work front

The actor is famously known for his monologue in the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama which also marked his debut in the industry. He then went on to play the character of Nushhrat Bharuccha's love interest in Akaash Vani. In the year 2014, he featured in Kaanchi: The Unbreakable. The movies didn't do well at the box-office and the actor gained stardom with the sequel of Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He was last seen with Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Other than Bhool Bhulaiya 2, the actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's next Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. He will also play the role in Ram Madhvani’s upcoming thriller film, Dhamaka.

