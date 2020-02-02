Kartik Aaryan Comforts Injured Fan With A Hug While Promoting 'Love Aaj Kal' On A Show

Millennial heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has a huge fan following that adores him for his boy-next-door charm and is mighty impressed with his acting skills. Kartik rose to fame with his monologuing skills in his debut film Pyaar ka Punchnama and is well on his way to establish himself as one of the leading actors in Bollywood.

The actor, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal along with his co-star Sara Ali Khan, recently made an appearance on the sets of a popular comedy show. As per reports by a leading national daily, while shooting a segment that included interaction with the audience, a fan hurt herself as she jumped to meet Kartik amidst a frenzied crowd that was cheering and hooting for the actor. Seeing this, the chivalrous actor immediately sprang up from his seat, came to her rescue and comforted her with a hug.

Kartik Aaryan's fandom knows no bounds when they spot the actor anywhere in the city or at any event. Recently, he came across his young fans who started singing songs for the actor as soon as they spotted him at a traffic jam. The video of a bus full of schoolkids singing the song Dheeme Dheeme from his last film Pati Patni Aur Woh went viral on the internet.

Take a look:

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming comedy thriller titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is the remake of the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role. This year, fans of the actor will reportedly get to see him in three different movies which include Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2. Aaryan has also signed Sanjana Reddy's Pilfer Singh, which will release next year.

