Kartik Aaryan Meets Fans On Street; They Promise Him To Watch His Movie On The First Day

Kartik Aaryan recently saw the success of his last film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. On the other hand, Kartik is all geared up for his next flick Love Aaj Kal, where he would be starring opposite Sara Ali Khan. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is set to release on February 14, 2020. Recently, the upcoming actor found an unconventional way to surprise his fans.

Kartik Aaryan surprised his fans

Kartik Aaryan is very popular among his fans and is equally active on social media. While every actor is finding new ways of promoting their films, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account and was seen interacting with his fans on the Instagram Live story.

The actor explained to his fans that he was out to receive his sister at the airport but took a detour to satisfy his craving for his favourite dish, pav bhaji. As Kartik was seen around a pav bhaji stall, his fans could not believe that their favourite star was standing amidst them.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the few Bollywood stars who loves to please his fans and well-wishers. Owing to the actor’s popularity among the masses, fans started coming to him and Kartik had a humble interaction with them. Not just that, he also made sure that he was answering the questions of fans on his live story.

Later, Kartik Aaryan was seen sitting with his fans at the fast-food centre and speaking to a group of people. That group of people went gaga about the actor's upcoming release Love Aaj Kal. The fans were seen promising the star that they would watch the film on the first day itself and also happened to know Kartik Aaryan’s famous monologues.

