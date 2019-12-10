Kartik Aaryan Comes To Rescue Sara Ali Khan As She Trips On Stage; Watch Video

Amidst the breakup rumours, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan gave a glimpse of their strong bonding at an award show recently. As the two were up on the stage, Kartik Aaryan asked Sara to do ramp walk by wearing only one heel. And like a sport, Sara did but she tripped on her dress while walking and Kartik immediately came to her rescue. The two also danced on 'Aankh Maarey' along with Shahid Kapoor on stage. The videos have been going viral on social media.

Sara answered a couple of questions asked by a fan club. The fan club’s representative asked that now that the shoot of the movie Love Aaj Kal 2 was over, how was her experience of working on the sets of the movie? Sara answered that it was really amazing and she enjoyed the shoot a lot. She also added that she misses the fact that she is not on the set of the movie and anticipates that fans will enjoy the movie as much as they enjoyed shooting it.

On the professional front:

Sara Ali Khan has a plethora of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No1. Apart from that she also has Love Aaj Kal 2 in the pipeline. The sequel of Love Aaj Kal is not titled yet. The film releases on Valentine’s Day next year. Not much else is known about the other members of the cast. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. He had produced the original, along with Saif Ali Khan.

