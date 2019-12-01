WATCH: Sara Ali Khan's Sweet Gesture For A Fan Leaves Netizens Smiling

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the Film industry opposite Sushant Singh Rajput with the 2018 romantic-drama film Kedarnath which was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. She was also seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the 2018 action film Simmba which was a commercial success at the box office. The film was co-produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Sara was praised by her fans and critics for her screen presence. The young actor has received great success at a very early age in her career and has already been roped in for several big projects.

Sara Ali Khan's sweet gesture

However, apart from being extremely talented, fans and netizens love her for her ever-smiling, happy-go-lucky attitude. Recently, a video of the actress surfaced on the internet where she can be seen meeting & greeting her fans. However, when a teenager approached the actress for an autograph, the young star went ahead and gave her hug that seems to have won the hearts of the netizens. Watch the video below-

On the professional front:

Sara Ali Khan has a plethora of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No1. Apart from that she also has Love Aaj Kal 2 in the pipeline. The sequel of Love Aaj Kal is not titled yet. The film releases on Valentine’s Day next year. Not much else is known about the other members of the cast. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. He had produced the original, along with Saif Ali Khan. However, only Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is associated with the movie this time. Imtiaz Ali will also be seeking to bounce back after the failure of Jab Harry Met Sejal. The Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma movie was panned by the critics and failed to create an impact at the box office.

